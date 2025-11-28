Left Menu

Sipan Kumar Garg Steps in as CMD of THDC India: A Leadership Transition

Sipan Kumar Garg has taken the charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India, succeeding the late R K Vishnoi. Garg, who also serves as Director Finance, has over 24 years of experience and will lead the company for a temporary period until a permanent CMD is appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:22 IST
Sipan Kumar Garg Steps in as CMD of THDC India: A Leadership Transition
  • Country:
  • India

Sipan Kumar Garg has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of THDC India, in addition to his responsibilities as Director Finance. This announcement follows the untimely passing of R K Vishnoi, leaving the top position vacant.

Garg will assume this new role from November 25, providing leadership to the company for a three-month period or until a permanent appointment is made, based on an official order. His appointment marks a significant transition within the company.

Garg brings over 24 years of expertise in finance, taxation, and commercial functions within the power sector. Prior to his tenure at THDC India, he was the Chief Financial Officer at subsidiaries of NTPC Limited, reinforcing his strong background in financial management within the energy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025