Sipan Kumar Garg Steps in as CMD of THDC India: A Leadership Transition

Sipan Kumar Garg has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of THDC India, in addition to his responsibilities as Director Finance. This announcement follows the untimely passing of R K Vishnoi, leaving the top position vacant.

Garg will assume this new role from November 25, providing leadership to the company for a three-month period or until a permanent appointment is made, based on an official order. His appointment marks a significant transition within the company.

Garg brings over 24 years of expertise in finance, taxation, and commercial functions within the power sector. Prior to his tenure at THDC India, he was the Chief Financial Officer at subsidiaries of NTPC Limited, reinforcing his strong background in financial management within the energy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)