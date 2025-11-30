Europe's Strategy Overhaul: Reducing Dependency on China for Raw Materials
The EU plans measures to reduce reliance on China for critical raw materials, crucial for competing globally with the U.S. and Asia. With challenges from rising U.S. tariffs and stiffer Chinese competition, the EU seeks self-sufficiency via its Economic Security Doctrine but faces funding and timing obstacles.
Europe is set to unveil a strategic plan to lessen its dependence on China for crucial raw materials, a move seen as essential for its competitiveness against global powers like the U.S. and Asia. The EU's initiative, termed the Economic Security Doctrine, is driven by looming trade tensions and evolving geopolitical landscapes.
The urgency stems from Europe's vulnerable economic model, highly reliant on imported resources amid Beijing's threats to limit rare earth exports and ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. The proposed ResourceEU plan aims to replicate the success of Europe's previous strategies by bolstering self-sufficiency in raw material supply.
However, challenges abound, particularly in funding and achieving swift execution. The Commission plans to allocate an initial 3 billion euros to critical projects but must also balance longer-term financial strategies. Meanwhile, industry leaders warn that the EU's current pace threatens its competitive edge, urging prompt action and streamlined processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
