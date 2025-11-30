Zootopia 2 Roars at Box Office with Record Sales

Disney's animated adventure 'Zootopia 2' has made a significant impact at the box office, securing an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend. According to studio estimates released on Sunday, the film drew audiences globally from Wednesday through Sunday.

The latest installment in the 'Zootopia' franchise has resonated well with viewers, showcasing a diverse city of animals navigating life and adventure. This financial performance reflects the continued appeal of animated features among both families and individual moviegoers.

'Zootopia 2' joins the ranks of successful Disney sequels that have captivated audiences worldwide, demonstrating the studio's expertise in creating compelling narratives and visually stunning worlds that entertain across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)