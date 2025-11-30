Left Menu

Zootopia 2 Roars at Box Office with Record Sales

Disney's 'Zootopia 2' amassed an estimated $556 million globally during the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend. The animated adventure set in a bustling city of animals captured audiences worldwide from Wednesday to Sunday, marking a successful box office performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:57 IST
Zootopia 2 Roars at Box Office with Record Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney's animated adventure 'Zootopia 2' has made a significant impact at the box office, securing an estimated $556 million in global ticket sales over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend. According to studio estimates released on Sunday, the film drew audiences globally from Wednesday through Sunday.

The latest installment in the 'Zootopia' franchise has resonated well with viewers, showcasing a diverse city of animals navigating life and adventure. This financial performance reflects the continued appeal of animated features among both families and individual moviegoers.

'Zootopia 2' joins the ranks of successful Disney sequels that have captivated audiences worldwide, demonstrating the studio's expertise in creating compelling narratives and visually stunning worlds that entertain across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks ...

 India
2
European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

 Global
3
Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

 India
4
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025