Left Menu

New Bills to Reshape Tobacco and Pan Masala Taxation Landscape

The Indian government is set to introduce two bills in the Lok Sabha to revise the tax structure on tobacco and pan masala. One bill aims to replace the GST compensation cess on tobacco products with excise duty, while another introduces a new cess specifically for pan masala manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:14 IST
New Bills to Reshape Tobacco and Pan Masala Taxation Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, two bills are slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha, aimed at restructuring the taxation framework for tobacco and pan masala. The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, seeks to substitute the current GST compensation cess on tobacco products with a new excise duty, providing the government with additional fiscal space.

Meanwhile, the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, proposes a new levy on the manufacturing of pan masala to serve dual purposes: targeted public health funding and national security enhancement. These measures follow the phasing out of the compensation cess by the end of the year, aimed at maintaining tax incidence levels on these sin goods.

Introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these bills come after the GST Council's decision to extend the compensation cess on tobacco and pan masala until loans compensating GST revenue losses are repaid. Aspects of these bills ensure the consistent taxation of sin goods, preserving revenue post-cess cessation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks Out

Alleged Irregularities in West Bengal Police Exam: Opposition Leader Speaks ...

 India
2
European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

European Market Faces Turbulence Post-November Gains

 Global
3
Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

Al Falah University's Founder Lands in Judicial Custody

 India
4
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025