PM Modi Urges Opposition to Prioritize Progress Over Politics in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, urging Opposition parties to ensure a productive winter session in Parliament. Inviting them to move past Bihar election setbacks, he emphasized a focus on policy-making over political drama, calling for constructive debate for the country's wellbeing.

PM Modi Urges Opposition to Prioritize Progress Over Politics in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon Opposition parties to contribute to a productive winter session in Parliament. He highlighted the need for cooperation and urged them to rise above the recent Bihar election setbacks that have left them 'unsettled'.

Modi emphasized the significance of prioritizing policy-making over political theatrics, urging lawmakers to ensure 'delivery, not drama' in parliamentary proceedings. He acknowledged that while political negativity may yield short-term results, long-lasting nation-building requires positivity and focused collaboration.

Furthermore, Modi encouraged the Opposition to engage in meaningful discussions, highlighting relevant national issues. The winter session, spanning 19 days with 15 sittings, aims to prioritize national interests, including the air quality crisis, foreign policy, and recent security concerns in Delhi.

