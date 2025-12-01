PM Modi Calls for Unity and Focus During Winter Parliament Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon political parties to unify and focus on national development as the Indian Parliament embarks on its winter session. Speaking at the Parliament premises, he warned against turning the session into a platform for frustration or arrogance, urging parties to stay committed to democratic responsibilities.

Highlighting the significance of recent electoral victories and high voter turnouts, PM Modi stressed the vibrancy of Indian democracy. He expressed confidence that the winter session will invigorate the nation's progress, while urging MPs to prioritize constructive debates over political rivalry to strengthen democracy further.

The session is expected to cover key national issues, including economic policies critical to India's continued development. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing significant legislative proposals, PM Modi's call for unity underscores the importance of responsible participation from all Parliament members.

