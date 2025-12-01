PM Modi Calls for Unity and Focus During Winter Parliament Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged unity among political parties as the Indian Parliament enters its winter session. Emphasizing development and democracy, he called for rational debate over political rivalry to sustain India's progress. Key legislative discussions, including economic policies and security, are set for the session.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon political parties to unify and focus on national development as the Indian Parliament embarks on its winter session. Speaking at the Parliament premises, he warned against turning the session into a platform for frustration or arrogance, urging parties to stay committed to democratic responsibilities.
Highlighting the significance of recent electoral victories and high voter turnouts, PM Modi stressed the vibrancy of Indian democracy. He expressed confidence that the winter session will invigorate the nation's progress, while urging MPs to prioritize constructive debates over political rivalry to strengthen democracy further.
The session is expected to cover key national issues, including economic policies critical to India's continued development. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing significant legislative proposals, PM Modi's call for unity underscores the importance of responsible participation from all Parliament members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama or Democracy? Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Accountability
Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off: Calls for Active MP Participation
BJP Criticizes Parliament Disruptions, Calls It a 'Blow to Democracy'
Strength of democracy and economic policies watched closely world over; India has proved democracy can deliver: PM Modi.
Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.