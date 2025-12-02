Left Menu

Banco San Juan obtains $100 million ruling in Lisbon against Venezuela's PDVSA

Puerto Rico's Banco San Juan Internacional said on Tuesday it obtained a favorable ruling from the Lisbon Civil Court against Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA and subsidiaries for $96.5 million plus interests.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:22 IST
Banco San Juan obtains $100 million ruling in Lisbon against Venezuela's PDVSA

Puerto Rico's Banco San Juan Internacional said on Tuesday it obtained a favorable ruling from the Lisbon Civil Court against Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA and subsidiaries for $96.5 million plus interests. The dispute, which began in English courts, was later filed in Lisbon, where PDVSA maintained bank accounts. PDVSA failed to meet contractual obligations related to two credit agreements executed in 2016 and 2017, the bank said in a release.

"The court found that each subsidiary is liable for the debts of the others, supporting the attachment of more than $100 million held by the PDVSA entities in a Portuguese bank," Banco San Juan added. The ruling affects PDVSA's subsidiaries PDVSA Petroleo and Commerchamp and joint ventures Petrocedeño and Petropiar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

 Global
2
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
3
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
4
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025