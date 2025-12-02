Saudi Arabia forecasts deficit of $43.96 billion in 2026 budget

Saudi Arabia approved on Tuesday the kingdom's budget for 2026 with an estimated deficit of 165 billion riyals ($43.96 billion), the Saudi state news agency reported.

The budget set the kingdom's total spending at 1.31 trillion riyals, with total revenues projected at 1.15 trillion riyals.

($1 = 3.7536 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)