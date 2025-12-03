EU Commission proposal on frozen Russian assets doesn't assuage Belgium's concerns - official

The European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets or international borrowing to raise 90 billion euros ($104.94 billion) for Ukraine does not address the concerns raised by Belgium, where most of these assets are located, a senior Belgian official said on Wednesday.

"Belgium cannot accept being asked to bear the risks of such an operation on its own," the official told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8576 euros)

