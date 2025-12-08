Empowering Homemakers: Recognizing Economic Contributions of Household Work

In a compelling plea at the Rajya Sabha, BJP member Geeta Chandraprabha called for the economic evaluation of homemakers' contributions to recognize their role in society and augment the country's GDP. She emphasized the need for official acknowledgment of women's household work to enhance their social status alongside economic empowerment.

Chandraprabha's proposal was raised during the Zero Hour, spotlighting the untapped economic value that women's household roles hold. She argued that these contributions remain unnoticed yet hold the potential to revolutionize not just economic indicators but also sociocultural dynamics.

Meanwhile, Congress member Rajani Ashokrao Patil advocated for establishing a military school for girls in Pune to perpetuate the legacy of Queen Tarabai. Highlighting Tarabai's historical significance, Patil stressed that such institutions could instill leadership and patriotism, embodying Tarabai's resilience against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)