Left Menu

Empowering Homemakers: Recognizing Economic Contributions of Household Work

Rajya Sabha members advocate for the economic valuation of homemakers' work to empower women and boost GDP. Geeta Chandraprabha urges the government to recognize household work economically, while Rajani Ashokrao Patil calls for a girls' military school to honor Queen Tarabai's legacy in leadership and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:41 IST
Empowering Homemakers: Recognizing Economic Contributions of Household Work
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling plea at the Rajya Sabha, BJP member Geeta Chandraprabha called for the economic evaluation of homemakers' contributions to recognize their role in society and augment the country's GDP. She emphasized the need for official acknowledgment of women's household work to enhance their social status alongside economic empowerment.

Chandraprabha's proposal was raised during the Zero Hour, spotlighting the untapped economic value that women's household roles hold. She argued that these contributions remain unnoticed yet hold the potential to revolutionize not just economic indicators but also sociocultural dynamics.

Meanwhile, Congress member Rajani Ashokrao Patil advocated for establishing a military school for girls in Pune to perpetuate the legacy of Queen Tarabai. Highlighting Tarabai's historical significance, Patil stressed that such institutions could instill leadership and patriotism, embodying Tarabai's resilience against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025