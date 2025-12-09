Left Menu

Maharashtra's Power Tariff Controversy: A Legislative Uproar

Congress MLA Nitin Raut criticized the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission and MSEDCL for increasing tariffs unlawfully, leading to public financial strain. He revealed the Bombay High Court struck down a tariff rise order and accused the bodies of bypassing legal protocols. He calls for government intervention.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA Nitin Raut accused the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and MSEDCL of imposing unwarranted electricity tariff hikes that have heavily burdened consumers and industries financially.

During a legislative assembly session, Raut disclosed the Bombay High Court's nullification of MERC's June 2025 tariff increase order, describing it as a significant embarrassment for the state government. He claimed that MERC had reversed an earlier decision to lower tariffs under MSEDCL pressure without holding required public hearings.

Raut underscored the potential industrial impact if further tariff hikes prompted businesses to relocate. He demanded a Supreme Court appeal be avoided, urging a judicial inquiry into the tariff decision-making process and accurate accountability for misleading financial projections by MSEDCL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

