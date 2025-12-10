Crypto Approaching Its 'Netscape Moment': Altcoins Gearing Up for Mainstream

Matt Huang, co-founder of Paradigm, envisions the cryptocurrency industry reaching a pivotal stage, akin to the 'Netscape or iPhone Moment,' as technologies advance and institutional adoption rises. This signals crypto's progression toward mainstream acceptance.

Concurrently, the retail sector is gearing up for a market recovery in Q4, with traders focusing on promising altcoins. Among them is DeepSnitch AI, which raised $730K in presales, attributed to its innovative AI-driven analytics suite predicting market shifts.

Institutional interest is bolstered by regulated investment products that align with existing frameworks, facilitating broader access for investors. Experts, like Lacie Zhang from Bitget Wallet, agree on crypto's impending mass adoption, driven by growing accessibility and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)