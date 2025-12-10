IndiGo Under Scrutiny as Aviation Regulator Steps In
India’s aviation regulator has stationed its personnel at IndiGo's headquarters to oversee the airline's operations and recovery efforts amid intensified scrutiny. IndiGo has faced mass cancellations, prompting this measure. The personnel are tasked with providing daily reports to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation watchdog, has tightened its oversight of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, by deploying staff at the company's corporate headquarters. This move comes in response to widespread flight cancellations that have disrupted the airline's service.
The DGCA has mandated that the personnel stationed at IndiGo must compile and submit a daily report detailing the airline's network operations and recovery efforts. This increased scrutiny aims to ensure a swift resolution to the ongoing disruptions.
IndiGo has yet to comment on the regulatory action. The airline's response, or lack thereof, has drawn attention as the DGCA focuses on maintaining stability within India's civil aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
