AI Transforms Algorithmic Trading: Quants Embrace Cutting-edge Tools

The QuantInsti's 2025 report reveals a widespread reliance on AI among trading professionals for developing testable strategies. With 76% using AI for research and code scaffolding, the report indicates a paradigm shift, though skills gaps persist. Quants require deeper knowledge in model building and data management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:19 IST
Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an indispensable asset for trading and quant professionals globally, not just for its speed but for bridging the gap between ideas and actionable trading strategies, according to a new report.

The QuantInsti's State of Algorithmic Trading Education 2025 report reveals that 76% of professionals increasingly employ AI for early research and code scaffolding. This marks a significant transformation as AI becomes a daily instrument rather than a frontier experiment in the quant workflow.

However, the report flags ongoing capability gaps, with 54% of respondents pointing to skills deficits as major challenges, in addition to data readiness and compute limitations. The survey underscores the evolution of algorithmic trading education toward continuous professional development.

