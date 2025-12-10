Left Menu

Court Victory: Malaysia Defeats $15 Billion Claim by Heirs of Sultan Sulu

A French court has annulled a $15 billion claim by heirs of a former sultan, ending a long-standing dispute over a colonial-era land deal with Malaysia. The Paris Court of Appeal's decision orders the heirs to pay costs, although their lawyer announced plans to appeal the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A longstanding legal battle between Malaysia and the heirs of a former sultan saw a significant development when a French court annulled a $15 billion claim against Malaysia. This decision, announced on Wednesday, marks the latest chapter in a complex dispute originating from a colonial-era land agreement.

The Paris Court of Appeal not only canceled the heirs' bid but also ordered them to compensate Malaysia with a payment of 200,000 euros. The ruling is seen as a victory for Malaysia, which has consistently dismissed the claims as unfounded. In a statement, the Malaysian government expressed hope that this outcome would deter further attempts at extortion by the Sulu claimants.

The controversy traces back to a 19th-century agreement made between European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu. Although Malaysia had honored the agreement with annual payments, these were halted in 2013 following a violent incursion by supporters of the sultanate. Despite the legal setbacks, the heirs, represented by lawyer Paul Cohen, plan to appeal the recent court decision.

