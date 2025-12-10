Court Victory: Malaysia Defeats $15 Billion Claim by Heirs of Sultan Sulu
A French court has annulled a $15 billion claim by heirs of a former sultan, ending a long-standing dispute over a colonial-era land deal with Malaysia. The Paris Court of Appeal's decision orders the heirs to pay costs, although their lawyer announced plans to appeal the ruling.
A longstanding legal battle between Malaysia and the heirs of a former sultan saw a significant development when a French court annulled a $15 billion claim against Malaysia. This decision, announced on Wednesday, marks the latest chapter in a complex dispute originating from a colonial-era land agreement.
The Paris Court of Appeal not only canceled the heirs' bid but also ordered them to compensate Malaysia with a payment of 200,000 euros. The ruling is seen as a victory for Malaysia, which has consistently dismissed the claims as unfounded. In a statement, the Malaysian government expressed hope that this outcome would deter further attempts at extortion by the Sulu claimants.
The controversy traces back to a 19th-century agreement made between European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu. Although Malaysia had honored the agreement with annual payments, these were halted in 2013 following a violent incursion by supporters of the sultanate. Despite the legal setbacks, the heirs, represented by lawyer Paul Cohen, plan to appeal the recent court decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Questions Police Over Parth Pawar's Omission in Pune Land Deal FIR
Controversial Land Deal Exposed: Key Documents Recovered
Pune Police Crackdown: Major Breakthrough in Ajit Pawar Land Deal Controversy
Justice Rajesh Bindal Advocates Institutional Arbitration to Resolve Infrastructure Disputes
Suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru arrested in Pune land deal case linked to firm of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son: Police.