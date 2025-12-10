Drone Intercepted En Route to Moscow: A Close Call

In a recent security alert, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a drone heading toward Moscow. The operation took place on Wednesday, as announced by the city's mayor via his Telegram channel.

The incident underscores the growing concerns over the use of drones for potential attacks and the measures required to safeguard major cities.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the capability of the defense systems in place becomes a focal point in discussions on urban security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)