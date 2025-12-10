Left Menu

BSE Index Services Unveils New Large-Cap Factor Indices

BSE Index Services announced the launch of four new large-cap factor indices to help investors track specific market strategies. These indices are designed to offer investors access to diverse market opportunities and will be reset quarterly using a unique score-based weighting method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:10 IST
BSE Index Services Unveils New Large-Cap Factor Indices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BSE Index Services, a division of the Bombay Stock Exchange, introduced four innovative large-cap factor indices on Wednesday. These new indices focus on momentum, low volatility, value, and quality factors, targeting investors interested in specific market strategies.

The formulations derive from the BSE large-cap total market capitalization index, each capped at a stock level of 5 percent. Designed to support passive investment strategies like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds, the indices also serve as benchmarks for Portfolio Management Services (PMS), mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolios.

'Investors now have access to a broader spectrum of market opportunities, enhancing their investment strategies,' a BSE Index Services spokesperson stated. CEO Ashutosh Singh highlighted the success of earlier indices, noting the quarterly reset approach and innovative score-based weighting method.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025