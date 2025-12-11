Nvidia's Chip Safeguard: Preventing AI Tech Smuggling

Nvidia is reportedly advancing a location verification feature for its AI chips, a potential tool against the illegal export of these components to restricted countries. According to sources, this software, yet to be released, could determine a chip's location using the confidential computing features of its GPUs.

Designed to allow data center operators to track chips' computing performance and health, the software communicates with Nvidia servers to provide a location estimate. However, Nvidia assures customers that the software cannot remotely control or disable the chips, emphasizing the read-only nature of the telemetry data.

This innovation is set to debut on Nvidia's latest Blackwell chips, featuring enhanced security measures over previous models. The development responds to U.S. demands for stricter controls as concerns grow over AI chip smuggling to China while addressing international apprehensions about potential security backdoors.

