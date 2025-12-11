Left Menu

Nvidia's Chip Safeguard: Preventing AI Tech Smuggling

Nvidia is developing location verification technology for its AI chips to prevent unauthorized export to restricted countries. This feature, still unreleased, would use GPUs' computing capabilities to determine chips' locations. Intended for data centers, it aims to address U.S. concerns about exporting to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 01:51 IST
Nvidia is reportedly advancing a location verification feature for its AI chips, a potential tool against the illegal export of these components to restricted countries. According to sources, this software, yet to be released, could determine a chip's location using the confidential computing features of its GPUs.

Designed to allow data center operators to track chips' computing performance and health, the software communicates with Nvidia servers to provide a location estimate. However, Nvidia assures customers that the software cannot remotely control or disable the chips, emphasizing the read-only nature of the telemetry data.

This innovation is set to debut on Nvidia's latest Blackwell chips, featuring enhanced security measures over previous models. The development responds to U.S. demands for stricter controls as concerns grow over AI chip smuggling to China while addressing international apprehensions about potential security backdoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

