High Seas Showdown: U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The United States has reportedly seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the U.S. and the government led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. President Donald Trump addressed reporters at the White House on Wednesday, affirming the seizure, which he described as the largest ever undertaken by the U.S.

According to an anonymous U.S. official, the operation involved the U.S. Coast Guard and was supported by the Navy. The official noted that there are more developments forthcoming but refrained from disclosing specific details about the ongoing operations or additional strategic moves.

In a related development, the U.S. military executed a flyover of fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela, reflecting the growing military presence in the region. This action, coupled with prior strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels, underscores the administration's aggressive posture towards Maduro's government.

