Left Menu

IOC to Announce Future of Transgender Athlete Eligibility

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will reveal eligibility criteria for transgender athletes at the Olympics by early next year. President Kirsty Coventry aims to achieve a consensus to protect the female category in sports, following controversies and inconsistencies in current regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:10 IST
IOC to Announce Future of Transgender Athlete Eligibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant move, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will soon announce new eligibility criteria for transgender athletes competing in the Olympics, aiming to establish a universal rule that protects the female category in sports. The decision is expected in the early months of next year, marking a shift towards greater consistency in athlete participation.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, leading the charge, reversed the previous policy of letting each sport's federation set its own rules. A 'Protection of the Female Category' working group, comprising experts and international federation representatives, was established to find common ground.

The eagerly anticipated criteria follows the high-profile participation of New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics and precedes the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where former President Donald Trump has banned transgender athletes in schools. The IOC faces the challenge of balancing inclusivity with fairness in sports.

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025