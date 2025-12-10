IOC to Announce Future of Transgender Athlete Eligibility

In a significant move, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will soon announce new eligibility criteria for transgender athletes competing in the Olympics, aiming to establish a universal rule that protects the female category in sports. The decision is expected in the early months of next year, marking a shift towards greater consistency in athlete participation.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, leading the charge, reversed the previous policy of letting each sport's federation set its own rules. A 'Protection of the Female Category' working group, comprising experts and international federation representatives, was established to find common ground.

The eagerly anticipated criteria follows the high-profile participation of New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics and precedes the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where former President Donald Trump has banned transgender athletes in schools. The IOC faces the challenge of balancing inclusivity with fairness in sports.