Delhi Revamps: Partnership with IOCL to Transform Capital Aesthetic

The Delhi Government and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have partnered to enhance the aesthetic appeal of five major flyovers and a key road in the city. The initiative features installations of advanced medical equipment, water ATMs, and modern energy hubs, aiming to improve infrastructure and public convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:28 IST
The Delhi Government has entered into an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to carry out beautification projects on five key flyovers and one major road stretch, as announced on Wednesday. This initiative forms part of a broader plan to address pollution and improve civic infrastructure.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlines upgrades on flyovers such as the IIT Delhi Flyover and Mukarba Chowk, with a focus on the development of eco-friendly public spaces. The agreement extends to significant healthcare upgrades, including new MRI and CT machines at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the partnership's role in fostering a 'Viksit Delhi.' Additional projects include the installation of water ATMs and the creation of modern energy hubs, with eco-conscious branding for 250 electric buses, all aimed at modernizing the capital's public services.

