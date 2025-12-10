Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Iran and Russia's High-Level Meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, as reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. The exact timing of the meeting was not disclosed.

Updated: 10-12-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move reflecting the strengthening diplomatic ties, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The meeting is set to occur in Turkmenistan, as per reports from Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

However, the exact timing of this high-profile engagement remains undisclosed.

