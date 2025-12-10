Diplomatic Ties: Iran and Russia's High-Level Meeting
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, as reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. The exact timing of the meeting was not disclosed.
