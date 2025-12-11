Left Menu

Asian Buyers Demand Discounts on Venezuelan Crude Amid Sanction Flood

Venezuelan oil faces deep discounts in Asia due to abundant sanctioned supplies from Russia and Iran and increased U.S. military presence. PDVSA struggles to maintain revenue amidst rising exports but dwindling negotiation power. U.S. pressures persist as Venezuela bets on China to sustain its oil-driven economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:00 IST
Asian Buyers Demand Discounts on Venezuelan Crude Amid Sanction Flood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian buyers are insisting on significant discounts for Venezuelan crude oil as the market is saturated with sanctioned oil from Russia and Iran. The heightened risk of shipping amid U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean further compounds the challenges, sources within the trading sector revealed.

Despite pressure from the U.S. on President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela has managed to boost oil exports compared to previous volumes. However, Venezuelan oil prices suffer due to lower global crude prices, lack of quality, and sanctions.

While PDVSA endeavors to avoid financial collapse, trading participants indicate they have been compelled to reduce prices to maintain buyer interest, especially in China, which remains a pivotal destination for Venezuelan exports. Meanwhile, shipping expenses are rising due to newly implemented 'war clauses' in contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025