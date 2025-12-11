Left Menu

Luthra Brothers' Flight to Thailand Raises Eyebrows Amid Blaze Probe

Amid a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, the Luthra brothers' flight to Thailand during ongoing rescue operations has sparked investigations. While the brothers claim a work-related trip, authorities are skeptical. Meanwhile, co-owner Ajay Gupta, facing charges, was brought to Goa, with NBWs issued against the Luthras.

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant following fire tragedy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Goa Police's investigation into the recent catastrophic nightclub fire has uncovered that the Luthra brothers booked flights to Thailand as emergency squads were battling the inferno and rescuing victims. The booking was made on December 7, at a critical hour when the firefighting was underway.

According to officials, this move raises serious questions about the brothers' intentions as they seemingly prepared to flee the country. As authorities engage in their investigations, co-owner Ajay Gupta, apprehended recently, was transported to Goa for further interrogation regarding the tragedy that took 25 lives.

While Gupta remains in custody, the Luthra brothers' flight to Thailand prompted a non-bailable warrant against them. Despite their claims of a business trip, the Rohini Court scrutinized their plea for protection, highlighting jurisdictional challenges. Goa's administration continues to intensify safety measures and provide compensation to victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

