Luthra Brothers' Flight to Thailand Raises Eyebrows Amid Blaze Probe
Amid a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, the Luthra brothers' flight to Thailand during ongoing rescue operations has sparked investigations. While the brothers claim a work-related trip, authorities are skeptical. Meanwhile, co-owner Ajay Gupta, facing charges, was brought to Goa, with NBWs issued against the Luthras.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Goa Police's investigation into the recent catastrophic nightclub fire has uncovered that the Luthra brothers booked flights to Thailand as emergency squads were battling the inferno and rescuing victims. The booking was made on December 7, at a critical hour when the firefighting was underway.
According to officials, this move raises serious questions about the brothers' intentions as they seemingly prepared to flee the country. As authorities engage in their investigations, co-owner Ajay Gupta, apprehended recently, was transported to Goa for further interrogation regarding the tragedy that took 25 lives.
While Gupta remains in custody, the Luthra brothers' flight to Thailand prompted a non-bailable warrant against them. Despite their claims of a business trip, the Rohini Court scrutinized their plea for protection, highlighting jurisdictional challenges. Goa's administration continues to intensify safety measures and provide compensation to victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nightclub Tragedy: Investor Ajay Gupta Questioned After Deadly Blaze
Goa nightclub tragedy: Birch by Romeo Lane co-owner Ajay Gupta produced in Saket Court in Delhi for transit remand.
Co partner in Birch-Goa Ajay Gupta being questioned by police, to be presented in Court
Delhi Crime Branch Nets Ajay Gupta: The Goa Club Conflagration Inquiry
Delhi Court Grants Goa Police 36-Hour Transit for Nightclub Fire Suspect