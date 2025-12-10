Nightclub Tragedy: Investor Ajay Gupta Questioned After Deadly Blaze
Ajay Gupta, an alleged investor in the fire-hit 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, is under police custody for questioning following a deadly blaze that killed 25 people. With an interstate transit remand issued, Gupta, residing in Jammu, faces investigation amid an ongoing air travel crisis.
Ajay Gupta, an alleged silent partner in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, has been brought from Delhi to Goa for questioning following a catastrophic fire that resulted in 25 fatalities.
Gupta was taken on a transit remand to further the investigation related to the tragic incident that unfolded at the Arpora-based nightclub.
The ongoing air travel disruptions were cited as a reason for lengthening Gupta's remand as appropriate medical measures were assured during his transfer, owing to his spinal injury.
