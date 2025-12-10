Nightclub Tragedy: Investor Ajay Gupta Questioned After Deadly Blaze

Ajay Gupta, an alleged silent partner in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, has been brought from Delhi to Goa for questioning following a catastrophic fire that resulted in 25 fatalities.

Gupta was taken on a transit remand to further the investigation related to the tragic incident that unfolded at the Arpora-based nightclub.

The ongoing air travel disruptions were cited as a reason for lengthening Gupta's remand as appropriate medical measures were assured during his transfer, owing to his spinal injury.