Nightclub Tragedy: Investor Ajay Gupta Questioned After Deadly Blaze

Ajay Gupta, an alleged investor in the fire-hit 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, is under police custody for questioning following a deadly blaze that killed 25 people. With an interstate transit remand issued, Gupta, residing in Jammu, faces investigation amid an ongoing air travel crisis.

Panaji | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:43 IST
Nightclub Tragedy: Investor Ajay Gupta Questioned After Deadly Blaze
Ajay Gupta, an alleged silent partner in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, has been brought from Delhi to Goa for questioning following a catastrophic fire that resulted in 25 fatalities.

Gupta was taken on a transit remand to further the investigation related to the tragic incident that unfolded at the Arpora-based nightclub.

The ongoing air travel disruptions were cited as a reason for lengthening Gupta's remand as appropriate medical measures were assured during his transfer, owing to his spinal injury.

