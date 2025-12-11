U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker in High-Stakes Sanctions Maneuver
The U.S. has seized a supertanker carrying Venezuelan crude as part of sanctions enforcement, marking a significant escalation against vessels tied to Venezuelan oil. With over 80 sanctioned tankers waiting near Venezuela, the action is causing widespread alarm among shipping operators who may reconsider trading routes.
The United States has escalated its enforcement of Venezuelan oil sanctions, seizing a supertanker loaded with crude, marking the first action against a Venezuela-related vessel since military tensions escalated in the region under President Trump. This move could disrupt oil exports and prompt hesitancy among vessel operators.
Given the U.S. crackdown, as many as 80 tankers remain anchored near Venezuelan waters, with shipping operators reconsidering voyages. The global shadow fleet has become crucial for shipping Venezuelan, Iranian, and Russian oil, as these countries navigate around international sanctions.
Venezuelan officials condemned the U.S.'s action as 'international piracy.' Meanwhile, the oil industry faces short-term disruptions while some shippers hesitate to proceed with planned routes, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tussles affecting global oil trade.
