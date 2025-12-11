Left Menu

Revamp of Financial Oversight Strategy: A New Era Approach

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to propose adjustments to the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) strategy, according to a CNBC report. While this report has yet to be verified by Reuters, the potential changes signal a shift in handling financial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:39 IST
Revamp of Financial Oversight Strategy: A New Era Approach
Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, is set to propose a new direction for the Financial Stability Oversight Council's approach, as per a report by CNBC on Thursday.

Details of the changes are currently undisclosed, and Reuters has yet to confirm the CNBC report's accuracy.

This development may mark a critical pivot in the United States' financial regulatory framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025