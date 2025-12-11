Revamp of Financial Oversight Strategy: A New Era Approach
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to propose adjustments to the Financial Stability Oversight Council's (FSOC) strategy, according to a CNBC report. While this report has yet to be verified by Reuters, the potential changes signal a shift in handling financial oversight.
Details of the changes are currently undisclosed, and Reuters has yet to confirm the CNBC report's accuracy.
This development may mark a critical pivot in the United States' financial regulatory framework.
