Left Menu

Venezuela's Withdrawal from the ICC: A Bold Move

Venezuela's National Assembly has voted to repeal the law ratifying the Rome Statute, signaling a potential withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. This decision comes as the ICC investigates human rights abuses in Venezuela. President Maduro's government denounces the court as an 'instrument of imperialism.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:27 IST
Venezuela's Withdrawal from the ICC: A Bold Move

In a significant decision, Venezuela's National Assembly has voted to repeal a law that previously ratified the Rome Statute. This pivotal move sets the stage for Venezuela to potentially withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC launched an investigation in 2021 into alleged human rights violations within Venezuela, which has been a matter of international concern.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has consistently disputed the ICC's role, labeling the institution as an 'instrument of imperialism' and challenging its mandate and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025