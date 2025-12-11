Venezuela's Withdrawal from the ICC: A Bold Move

In a significant decision, Venezuela's National Assembly has voted to repeal a law that previously ratified the Rome Statute. This pivotal move sets the stage for Venezuela to potentially withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC launched an investigation in 2021 into alleged human rights violations within Venezuela, which has been a matter of international concern.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has consistently disputed the ICC's role, labeling the institution as an 'instrument of imperialism' and challenging its mandate and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)