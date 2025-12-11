Venezuela's Withdrawal from the ICC: A Bold Move
Venezuela's National Assembly has voted to repeal the law ratifying the Rome Statute, signaling a potential withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. This decision comes as the ICC investigates human rights abuses in Venezuela. President Maduro's government denounces the court as an 'instrument of imperialism.'
In a significant decision, Venezuela's National Assembly has voted to repeal a law that previously ratified the Rome Statute. This pivotal move sets the stage for Venezuela to potentially withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The ICC launched an investigation in 2021 into alleged human rights violations within Venezuela, which has been a matter of international concern.
President Nicolas Maduro's administration has consistently disputed the ICC's role, labeling the institution as an 'instrument of imperialism' and challenging its mandate and influence.
