Sustainable Farming & Economic Growth: Mizoram's Path Forward

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, stressed the need for sustainable and scientific farming techniques during a recent farmers' workshop in Kolasib town. He highlighted how these modern methods are essential for increasing farmers' incomes and sustaining economic growth in the region.

Lalduhoma acknowledged the historical significance of traditional jhum cultivation in Mizo culture but pointed out that soil degradation and climate change necessitate advanced technological approaches for a stable agricultural future.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to plant over 11 lakh rubber saplings under the CM's Rubber Mission and noted the economic impact of curbing areca nut smuggling, which has benefited local growers significantly.