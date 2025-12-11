Left Menu

Sustainable Farming & Economic Growth: Mizoram's Path Forward

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized sustainable farming to boost farmers' income at a recent workshop. He advocated shifting from traditional jhum cultivation to scientific methods. Initiatives include planting rubber saplings and cracking down on areca nut smuggling to stabilize prices, providing economic benefits for local farmers.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, stressed the need for sustainable and scientific farming techniques during a recent farmers' workshop in Kolasib town. He highlighted how these modern methods are essential for increasing farmers' incomes and sustaining economic growth in the region.

Lalduhoma acknowledged the historical significance of traditional jhum cultivation in Mizo culture but pointed out that soil degradation and climate change necessitate advanced technological approaches for a stable agricultural future.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to plant over 11 lakh rubber saplings under the CM's Rubber Mission and noted the economic impact of curbing areca nut smuggling, which has benefited local growers significantly.

