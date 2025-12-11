Left Menu

Unveiling Himalayan Secrets: Deodar Trees Trace Climate Shifts

A study by the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences reveals the historical shift from wet springs during the Little Ice Age to drier conditions in Himachal's Sangla Valley. Deodar trees show increasing spring droughts linked to geohazards, offering insights for hazard prediction and early warning systems in the Himalayan region.

Researchers from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences have uncovered significant findings in the Sangla Valley of Himachal Pradesh. They discovered how deodar trees, native to the region, have transitioned from wetter spring seasons during the Little Ice Age to drier conditions since 1757 AD.

This change in climatic conditions is linked to increased spring droughts and has been connected to various geohazards, including landslides and rockfalls. In July 2021, damage to several deodar trees prompted this study to better predict future geohazard events and support early warning systems, especially after 53 recorded rock fall events, eight of which were high intensity.

The study employed dendroclimatology and dendrogeomorphology techniques, using tree rings to reconstruct past climates and understand geological processes. The findings emphasize the need for robust monitoring and forest management to mitigate risks in the Himalayan area, where climate variability significantly influences geohazards.

