Road Expansion Drives Spiritual Tourism Boom in India

The expansion of roadways and travel-related infrastructure in India over the past decade has significantly bolstered spiritual tourism, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated on Friday.

In a press conference, Shekhawat shared data indicating that the country's four-lane expressways have grown from a little over 18,000 km in 2014 to nearly 48,200 km today, a 2.5 times increase.

He highlighted that this infrastructure growth has improved access to prominent pilgrimage sites, such as those involved in the Char Dham Yatra and Panchkosi Yatra, as well as enhancing connectivity in regions like Gujarat's Bet Dwarka and the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)