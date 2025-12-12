Record MSP Hike: Boosting Copra Production for 2026

The government has approved a significant increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for milling copra, raising it by up to Rs 445 to Rs 12,027 per quintal for the 2026 season. This decision is intended to ensure better returns for coconut growers amidst increasing competition, while boosting production to meet the rising demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally.

For ball copra, the MSP has been increased by Rs 400 to Rs 12,500 per quintal, as announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This announcement followed the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MSP for both milling and ball copra has been set on the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) will continue as Central Nodal Agencies for copra procurement under the price support scheme. The government's strategy, which began in 2014, includes regular MSP hikes to stimulate production. Since then, the MSP for milling copra has increased by 129%, while for ball copra, it has seen a 127% rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)