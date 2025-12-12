Left Menu

New Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025: A Game Changer for India's Oil Sector

The Indian government announced the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025, revamping regulatory frameworks to spur investments and enhance efficiency in the oil and gas sector. Key reforms include a single petroleum lease for exploration, development, and production, lease tenures up to 30 years, and new environmental mandates.

Updated: 12-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:23 IST
The Indian government has unveiled the Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 2025, as part of a sweeping reform to modernize the regulatory landscape of the oil and gas industry, aiming to attract greater investment.

The new rules, released following the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025, streamline processes by consolidating multiple licenses into a single petroleum lease encompassing exploration, development, and production activities.

Environmentally conscious mandates and a shift from criminal to increased financial penalties for violations are major highlights, alongside a 180-day decision window for lease applications and an improved dispute resolution mechanism.

