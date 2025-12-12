Left Menu

Holiday Strain: Economic Woes Overshadow Festive Season

A recent poll highlights that many American shoppers are feeling financial strain this holiday season. Despite promises of economic improvement from President Trump, inflation and heightened tariffs continue to burden consumers. As costs rise, shoppers are cutting back, dipping into savings, and adjusting their spending habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A new AP-NORC poll reveals that the festive spirit is dim for many American shoppers, who are forced to dig into their savings amid rising prices and bargain hunts.

Despite President Trump's assurances of a booming economy, the reality shows persistent inflation and economic anxiety similar to previous administrations.

With consumer confidence remaining low, discussions about tariffs and income disparities are central to the upcoming midterm elections, as citizens reassess their economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

