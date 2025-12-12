Holiday Strain: Economic Woes Overshadow Festive Season

A new AP-NORC poll reveals that the festive spirit is dim for many American shoppers, who are forced to dig into their savings amid rising prices and bargain hunts.

Despite President Trump's assurances of a booming economy, the reality shows persistent inflation and economic anxiety similar to previous administrations.

With consumer confidence remaining low, discussions about tariffs and income disparities are central to the upcoming midterm elections, as citizens reassess their economic priorities.

