Left Menu

India's Strategic Journey in a Multipolar World Unveiled at Jai Hind College Conference

Jai Hind College in Mumbai hosted a significant international conference titled 'India in Multipolar World Order.' The event brought together experts to explore India's strategic position amid global changes, emphasizing India's partnerships, strategic autonomy, and the cultural diversity that underpins its foreign policy strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:17 IST
India's Strategic Journey in a Multipolar World Unveiled at Jai Hind College Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Jai Hind College recently organized a distinguished international conference, 'India in Multipolar World Order,' highlighting India's strategic evolution in today's global landscape. Principal Dr. Vijay Dabholkar, alongside Vice Principal Dr. Archana Mishra, led the three-day event, which saw participation from diplomats, defense leaders, and scholars.

Keynote speaker Lt. General Vinod Khandare (Retd.) emphasized revisiting classical strategies and India's civilizational wisdom to navigate the shifting geopolitical dynamics. The conference stressed India's strategic autonomy and 'pragmatic multipolarity,' portraying its global alliances amidst growing rivalries.

The conference concluded with a cultural showcase, featuring traditional performances from various Indian regions, and noted the importance of multidisciplinary approaches in understanding geopolitical shifts, commended by Chief Guest Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, IAS.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025