India's Strategic Journey in a Multipolar World Unveiled at Jai Hind College Conference
Jai Hind College in Mumbai hosted a significant international conference titled 'India in Multipolar World Order.' The event brought together experts to explore India's strategic position amid global changes, emphasizing India's partnerships, strategic autonomy, and the cultural diversity that underpins its foreign policy strategies.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Jai Hind College recently organized a distinguished international conference, 'India in Multipolar World Order,' highlighting India's strategic evolution in today's global landscape. Principal Dr. Vijay Dabholkar, alongside Vice Principal Dr. Archana Mishra, led the three-day event, which saw participation from diplomats, defense leaders, and scholars.
Keynote speaker Lt. General Vinod Khandare (Retd.) emphasized revisiting classical strategies and India's civilizational wisdom to navigate the shifting geopolitical dynamics. The conference stressed India's strategic autonomy and 'pragmatic multipolarity,' portraying its global alliances amidst growing rivalries.
The conference concluded with a cultural showcase, featuring traditional performances from various Indian regions, and noted the importance of multidisciplinary approaches in understanding geopolitical shifts, commended by Chief Guest Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, IAS.
ALSO READ
Record-Faulty Economy: Hooda's Stark Critique
Unexpected Contraction: Britain's Economy Shrinks
AIM–HUL Launch National Accelerator to Boost India’s Circular Economy Start-ups
Delhi's Unveiling of Counterfeiting Catastrophe: Seizing the Sham Economy
Resilient Economy: Mexico's Strong Financial Stability