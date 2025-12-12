India's Strategic Journey in a Multipolar World Unveiled at Jai Hind College Conference

Mumbai's Jai Hind College recently organized a distinguished international conference, 'India in Multipolar World Order,' highlighting India's strategic evolution in today's global landscape. Principal Dr. Vijay Dabholkar, alongside Vice Principal Dr. Archana Mishra, led the three-day event, which saw participation from diplomats, defense leaders, and scholars.

Keynote speaker Lt. General Vinod Khandare (Retd.) emphasized revisiting classical strategies and India's civilizational wisdom to navigate the shifting geopolitical dynamics. The conference stressed India's strategic autonomy and 'pragmatic multipolarity,' portraying its global alliances amidst growing rivalries.

The conference concluded with a cultural showcase, featuring traditional performances from various Indian regions, and noted the importance of multidisciplinary approaches in understanding geopolitical shifts, commended by Chief Guest Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, IAS.