Empowering Assam: Orunodoi 3.0's Game-Changing Role

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of Orunodoi 3.0 for Bodoland, providing Rs 1,250 monthly to 4.12 lakh women. With 38 lakh women already benefiting, the scheme aims at socio-economic empowerment irrespective of community. Special benefits and additional support under MMUA are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:48 IST
In a move aimed at enhancing women's socio-economic status, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of Orunodoi 3.0 on Friday.

The scheme, which offers Rs 1,250 monthly financial aid to 4.12 lakh women in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), marks a significant step in women's empowerment. Initiated elsewhere in Assam on October 7, delays in BTR were attributed to local elections.

Sarma highlighted the program's comprehensive nature, noting its outreach to 38 lakh women across the state. Further support includes a 'special gift' on January 1 and additional Rs 10,000 cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) by January 20. The initiative spans across all communities, propelling social welfare to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

