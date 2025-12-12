Left Menu

NGT Cuts Environmental Penalty for Housing Society, Offers Major Relief

The National Green Tribunal has significantly reduced a hefty environmental penalty on Freedom Park Life AOA, developed by BPTP Builder. The initial fine of Rs 1.55 crore, imposed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board for an alleged 415-day non-compliance, has been cut to Rs 68.25 lakh.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has delivered a notable decision in favor of the Freedom Park Life AOA, a housing society developed by BPTP Builder, by considerably reducing the environmental penalty levied by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The tribunal's decision followed an appeal initiated by advocates Sumit Gehlot, T. S. Thakraon, Manju Gehlot, and Abhishek Singh, who successfully argued that the original penalty was not substantiated by adequate evidence.

Initially, the HSPCB had fined the society Rs 1.55 crore, citing that its sewage treatment plant was non-functional for 415 days. Advocate Gehlot highlighted that the malfunction was primarily due to severe flood damage in August 2022, which was rectified by January 2023. The plaintiff's case was further supported by subsequent test reports that confirmed compliance post-repair.

Upon review, the NGT Bench, consisting of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr. A. Senthil Vel, determined that non-compliance was evidenced only for 182 days, contradicting the HSPCB's extended violation period until October 2024. The NGT criticized the board for lacking substantial evidence to justify the prolonged penalty period and thus reduced the fine to Rs 68.25 lakh, providing significant relief to the residents.

