Global Equity Funds Surge Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Global equity funds saw substantial inflows, netting $12.9 billion, driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. European funds led the way with $6.4 billion, while sectoral funds attracted $2.13 billion. Meanwhile, money market funds experienced significant outflows, and gold funds gained for the fifth consecutive week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity funds attracted significant investor interest in the week leading up to December 10, with net proceeds reaching $12.9 billion. This marks the highest inflows since early November, as investors anticipated a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Despite the Fed cutting rates by a quarter percentage point, the central bank signaled a pause on future reductions, citing lingering inflation concerns and an uncertain economic outlook. European equity funds recorded inflows of $6.4 billion, leading the regional surge.

Sectoral funds also saw notable gains, with a $2.13 billion net addition. Money market funds, however, faced substantial outflows totaling $12.99 billion. Meanwhile, precious metals commodity funds enjoyed continued demand, with inflows continuing into a fifth consecutive week.

