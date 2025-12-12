Global Equity Funds Surge Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Global equity funds attracted significant investor interest in the week leading up to December 10, with net proceeds reaching $12.9 billion. This marks the highest inflows since early November, as investors anticipated a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Despite the Fed cutting rates by a quarter percentage point, the central bank signaled a pause on future reductions, citing lingering inflation concerns and an uncertain economic outlook. European equity funds recorded inflows of $6.4 billion, leading the regional surge.

Sectoral funds also saw notable gains, with a $2.13 billion net addition. Money market funds, however, faced substantial outflows totaling $12.99 billion. Meanwhile, precious metals commodity funds enjoyed continued demand, with inflows continuing into a fifth consecutive week.

