Left Menu

India Unveils Major Reforms in Atomic and Insurance Sectors

India's cabinet has approved significant reforms in atomic energy laws and the insurance sector to attract foreign investment. The nuclear sector aims to boost capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, while the insurance sector plans to remove the foreign ownership cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:30 IST
India Unveils Major Reforms in Atomic and Insurance Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, India's cabinet has announced significant policy changes aimed at revitalizing the atomic energy and insurance sectors, sources revealed on Friday. The initiative seeks to draw substantial foreign investments by breaking the longstanding state monopoly over nuclear energy and loosening liability restrictions.

The government's ambitious plan to increase nuclear capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047 is a pivotal part of its strategy to reduce coal dependency and meet its climate goals. Meanwhile, in the insurance domain, adjustments include lifting the 74% cap on foreign ownership of Indian insurance firms.

Foreign investors aiming for full ownership must ensure an Indian resident fills one of the top leadership roles, such as chair or CEO, a third source stated. Notably, the proposal for a unified insurance licence was scrapped after assessing that Indian companies are currently ill-equipped for such a regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025