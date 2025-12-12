Left Menu

AIFF's National Players' Association: A New Chapter for Indian Footballers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is establishing a National Players' Association (NPA) to represent football players. To join, players must meet specific eligibility criteria, like representing India or playing in major leagues. The NPA will hold elections for its board, ensuring diverse representation and a four-year term limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:13 IST
AIFF's National Players' Association: A New Chapter for Indian Footballers
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is taking a significant step towards player representation by establishing its own National Players' Association (NPA). Registration is open for players who meet certain eligibility criteria, such as those with experience in national teams or major domestic leagues.

As per the AIFF's regulations, the NPA will function as an independent body without legal authority over the AIFF. Governance of the association will be managed through elections conducted by the federation's election committee. Membership criteria include being a minimum of 18 years old and having experience in predetermined categories.

The office bearers of the NPA will include positions like chairperson, treasurer, and secretary, with a mandate for at least one female office bearer. Each term will last four years, with a limit of two terms per individual. Additionally, the NPA will elect 15 eminent players to become voting members of the AIFF's general body. The federation is also inviting applications for the National Referees' Association and the National Coaches' Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025