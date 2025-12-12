AIFF's National Players' Association: A New Chapter for Indian Footballers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is taking a significant step towards player representation by establishing its own National Players' Association (NPA). Registration is open for players who meet certain eligibility criteria, such as those with experience in national teams or major domestic leagues.

As per the AIFF's regulations, the NPA will function as an independent body without legal authority over the AIFF. Governance of the association will be managed through elections conducted by the federation's election committee. Membership criteria include being a minimum of 18 years old and having experience in predetermined categories.

The office bearers of the NPA will include positions like chairperson, treasurer, and secretary, with a mandate for at least one female office bearer. Each term will last four years, with a limit of two terms per individual. Additionally, the NPA will elect 15 eminent players to become voting members of the AIFF's general body. The federation is also inviting applications for the National Referees' Association and the National Coaches' Association.

