Delhi's Mini Secretariats: Transforming Citizen Services Across 13 New Districts

The Delhi government plans to enhance governance by creating 13 mini secretariats, aligned with newly restructured districts. This initiative targets better service delivery for citizens with centralized, accessible locations, improving public convenience and administrative efficiency. A Rs 25 crore budget has been sanctioned for this purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance governance and citizen interaction, the Delhi government has announced the creation of 13 mini secretariats in newly formed districts. This initiative, aimed at simplifying operations and ensuring centralized citizen services, will coincide with the restructuring of existing districts.

The realignment will see the introduction of districts like Outer North, Central North, and Old Delhi, replacing the Shahdara district. With the goal of improving service accessibility, the government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the current financial year and plans to have functional subdivisions by the month's end.

Public convenience and administrative efficiencies are at the core of this reorganization, promising streamlined service delivery, improved coordination of civic responsibilities, and facilitated public engagement with government services across the newly defined districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

