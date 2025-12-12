Left Menu

Tragedy in Anjaw: Minister Sonowal Leads Support Effort

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited families affected by the tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Meeting bereaved families from Assam, he assured government support. Prime Minister Modi announced financial aid for victims' families. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the government prioritizing swift and efficient relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:26 IST
Tragedy in Anjaw: Minister Sonowal Leads Support Effort
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways). Image Credit: ANI
In a deeply somber visit on Friday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reached out to the grieving families of those who perished in a devastating road accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. The incident claimed multiple lives, including individuals from Assam's Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, casting a pall of sorrow across the entire region.

Sonowal met the affected families in Gelapukhuri, Tinsukia district, expressing profound condolences and reinforcing the government's unwavering support during this tragic period. The Minister emphasized his continued vigilance since the incident and highlighted coordinated efforts through dialogue with Assam's Chief Secretary to maintain robust collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh officials. Directions were issued to ensure all government agencies pool resources for speedy and effective rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced relief measures totaling Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased victims under the PMNRF. Additionally, the Assam Government pledged its support to impacted families. Minister Sonowal, acknowledging the 'irreparable' loss, reiterated a pledge to aid in all ways possible and offered prayers for peace for the departed and strength for their families.

According to official sources, the accident, which occurred on December 8, involved a minitruck carrying 22 individuals, including the driver, from Tinsukia district in Assam. The vehicle tragically veered off the road and plummeted into a gorge along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road. Ongoing rescue efforts strive to handle the aftermath efficiently, as the group was reportedly en route for construction work at the time of the incident.

