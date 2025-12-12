Left Menu

Rajasthan Financial Corporation's Profit Soars: A Financial Triumph

Rajasthan Financial Corporation (RFC) reported a significant increase in net profit, reaching Rs 18.82 crore for FY2024-25, largely due to enhanced financial management. The growth was achieved despite challenges, with loan sanctions, disbursements, and recoveries surpassing targets. The corporation plans to enhance MSME lending and diversify funding with substantial progress in reducing NPAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Financial Corporation (RFC) announced an impressive eighteen-fold increase in net profit for the fiscal year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 18.82 crore, during its 70th Annual General Meeting.

RFC Chairman and MD Subodh Agarwal attributed the growth to strong performance across various metrics, including loan sanctions, disbursements, and recoveries, all exceeding the corporation's targets despite manpower limitations.

The Rajasthan government's proposed Rs 100 crore capital infusion is expected to further enhance MSME lending capabilities and funding diversification, positioning RFC for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

