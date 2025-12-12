Left Menu

India-China Talks: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Ties

Senior officials from India and China hold consultations in Beijing, affirming progress in diplomatic ties post August meeting between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping. Discussions, described as constructive, focus on strategic guidance from leaders, addressing export control issues, and regional developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:31 IST
India-China Talks: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Senior officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and China's Foreign Ministry convened in Beijing for a new round of consultations, signaling positive strides in bilateral relations following a notable meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in August.

Joint Secretary Sujit Ghosh of India's East Asia Division and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, engaged in discussions deemed "constructive and forward-looking." Both sides emphasized the strategic direction set by their leaders and assessed progress in stabilizing bilateral ties with a focus on people-centered initiatives.

The Indian delegation highlighted the urgency of resolving outstanding export control matters, while both parties acknowledged developments of mutual interest regionally and globally. Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong expressed optimism for deepening cooperation. Meanwhile, Sujit Ghosh also met with China's Ministry of Commerce to discuss trade and commercial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025