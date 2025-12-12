India-China Talks: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Ties
Senior officials from India and China hold consultations in Beijing, affirming progress in diplomatic ties post August meeting between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping. Discussions, described as constructive, focus on strategic guidance from leaders, addressing export control issues, and regional developments.
Senior officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and China's Foreign Ministry convened in Beijing for a new round of consultations, signaling positive strides in bilateral relations following a notable meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in August.
Joint Secretary Sujit Ghosh of India's East Asia Division and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, engaged in discussions deemed "constructive and forward-looking." Both sides emphasized the strategic direction set by their leaders and assessed progress in stabilizing bilateral ties with a focus on people-centered initiatives.
The Indian delegation highlighted the urgency of resolving outstanding export control matters, while both parties acknowledged developments of mutual interest regionally and globally. Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong expressed optimism for deepening cooperation. Meanwhile, Sujit Ghosh also met with China's Ministry of Commerce to discuss trade and commercial issues.
