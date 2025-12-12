Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Young Lives Lost in Jhansi

Two young men lost their lives in Jhansi when a truck, driving on the wrong side, collided with their motorcycle. The incident took place in the Raksa area as the victims were en route to Dheli village for work. Police are searching for the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, two young men were killed in Jhansi after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle. Police reported that the vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred in the Raksa police station area.

The victims, Anil Raikwar, 20, and Dinesh, 18, were traveling from Jhansi to the Dheli village for labor work. As they passed through the Royal City area, the truck rammed into them and fled the scene, according to Raksa SHO Rupesh Kumar. Both were rushed to a nearby medical college but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

A case has been filed against the unidentified truck driver, and police are actively searching for him. The community mourns the loss of these two friends, both residents of Khajra village, as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

