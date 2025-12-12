Left Menu

Insightful Dinner: Shrikant Shinde's Lessons from Modi

Shrikant Shinde's dinner meeting with Prime Minister Modi offered valuable insights on leadership, discipline, and self-regulation. Over 90 minutes, Modi shared lessons on handling pressure, maintaining quality sleep, and emotional management, leaving a lasting impact on Shinde, the Shiv Sena leader and three-term Lok Sabha member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:31 IST
Shrikant Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In an enlightening dinner meeting, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde gained valuable insights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The interaction, attended by NDA parliamentarians, took place at the prime minister's official residence.

Modi shared his approach to handling pressure and the importance of self-discipline. Shinde was particularly struck by Modi's method of managing stress through emotional self-regulation and the prime minister's ability to function on limited sleep while emphasizing sleep quality.

Shinde, a seasoned Lok Sabha member, was impressed by Modi's emphasis on empathy and leadership rooted in values. The Shiv Sena leader remarked that these lessons would leave a profound impact on his own leadership journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

