Left Menu

Pakistan Partners with Binance to Tokenize $2 Billion in Assets

Pakistan and Binance signed an MoU to explore the tokenization of up to $2 billion in assets, aiming to enhance liquidity and attract investors. The collaboration seeks to leverage blockchain technology for global investor access while adhering to local regulations. The MoU sets a framework for future definitive agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:15 IST
Pakistan Partners with Binance to Tokenize $2 Billion in Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move to enhance its financial markets, Pakistan has partnered with leading blockchain firm Binance. The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the tokenization of assets amounting to $2 billion, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.

The MoU, signed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Binance CEO Richard Teng, facilitates discussions on blockchain-driven management of sovereign assets, including bonds and commodity reserves. The initiative aims to boost liquidity, improve transparency, and enhance access for global investors.

While the agreement is currently non-binding, it underscores Pakistan's commitment to modern financial technologies. Any future arrangements will follow local laws and include input from Binance's technical experts. This collaboration is seen as a significant step towards aligning Pakistan's financial infrastructure with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025