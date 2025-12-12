Pakistan Partners with Binance to Tokenize $2 Billion in Assets

In a strategic move to enhance its financial markets, Pakistan has partnered with leading blockchain firm Binance. The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the tokenization of assets amounting to $2 billion, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.

The MoU, signed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Binance CEO Richard Teng, facilitates discussions on blockchain-driven management of sovereign assets, including bonds and commodity reserves. The initiative aims to boost liquidity, improve transparency, and enhance access for global investors.

While the agreement is currently non-binding, it underscores Pakistan's commitment to modern financial technologies. Any future arrangements will follow local laws and include input from Binance's technical experts. This collaboration is seen as a significant step towards aligning Pakistan's financial infrastructure with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)