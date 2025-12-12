Tragic Family Demise in Delhi Sparks Investigation

In a tragic event that has left the local community in shock, three members of a family were found dead in their Kalkaji home in southeast Delhi, according to police reports suggesting a possible suicide.

The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Anuradha Kapoor and her sons Ashish, 32, and Chaitanya, 27. Their bodies were discovered hanging from the ceiling when police entered the premises after failing to receive a response to repeated knocks.

A handwritten note indicating the family's struggle with depression was found at the scene. Police are now delving into potential contributing factors, such as financial and social pressures, as part of an ongoing investigation.

