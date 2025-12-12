Left Menu

Tragic Family Demise in Delhi Sparks Investigation

In Kalkaji, southeastern Delhi, three family members were discovered dead in an apparent suicide. Anuradha Kapoor and her sons Ashish and Chaitanya were found hanging. A note pointed to depression as the motive. Police are investigating the family's financial and social conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:33 IST
Tragic Family Demise in Delhi Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event that has left the local community in shock, three members of a family were found dead in their Kalkaji home in southeast Delhi, according to police reports suggesting a possible suicide.

The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Anuradha Kapoor and her sons Ashish, 32, and Chaitanya, 27. Their bodies were discovered hanging from the ceiling when police entered the premises after failing to receive a response to repeated knocks.

A handwritten note indicating the family's struggle with depression was found at the scene. Police are now delving into potential contributing factors, such as financial and social pressures, as part of an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025