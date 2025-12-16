Left Menu

Crackdown on Fertiliser Malpractice: Yogi's Stern Warning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning against the sale of adulterated fertilisers and black marketing, emphasizing stringent measures including action under the National Security Act. He highlighted daily reviews, strict accountability, and mandatory inspections to ensure adequate supply and fair pricing across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against agricultural malpractice, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced stringent actions, including the potential invocation of the National Security Act, targeting those involved in selling adulterated fertilisers and engaging in black marketing.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath underscored the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers, instructing top state officials to oversee its distribution. Daily reviews are mandated with the Chief Minister's Office directly monitoring each district to ensure compliance. He assured that offenders would face repercussions regardless of their status.

The availability of fertilisers was discussed, with reports indicating robust stocks in both cooperative and private sectors. Adityanath emphasized strict adherence to government-notified prices and announced measures to prevent artificial shortages, including mandatory surprise inspections of outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

