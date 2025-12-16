Crackdown on Fertiliser Malpractice: Yogi's Stern Warning

In a decisive move against agricultural malpractice, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced stringent actions, including the potential invocation of the National Security Act, targeting those involved in selling adulterated fertilisers and engaging in black marketing.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath underscored the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fertilisers, instructing top state officials to oversee its distribution. Daily reviews are mandated with the Chief Minister's Office directly monitoring each district to ensure compliance. He assured that offenders would face repercussions regardless of their status.

The availability of fertilisers was discussed, with reports indicating robust stocks in both cooperative and private sectors. Adityanath emphasized strict adherence to government-notified prices and announced measures to prevent artificial shortages, including mandatory surprise inspections of outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)