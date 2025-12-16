Ford's Electric Shift: Navigating Uncharted Territory

In an unexpected pivot, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced a significant change in strategy at the Michigan design studio. The company plans to scale back on its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, acknowledging a $19.5 billion writedown on EV-related assets due to lack of profitability and shifting market dynamics.

The retreat follows the expiration of a U.S. consumer tax credit paired with Trump-era policies that reduced EV subsidies and eased emission restrictions. These changes intensified Ford's struggle to maintain a competitive edge in the American market where EV demand has cooled markedly.

Global market demands compel Ford and other automakers to reevaluate their strategies. While Ford is halting most EV models, the company eyes future growth through a streamlined fleet including a midsize electric truck, tailored market approaches, and partnerships, ensuring a balanced global presence.

